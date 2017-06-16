Donations made to autism group in memory of Libby Hankins

Family and friends of Libby Hankins celebrated her birthday Friday giving gifts to others in her name.

"Today is her first birthday in heaven," said Abigail Lesley.

Lesley, a friend of Libby's and a board member of the Live Like Libby Love Like Libby Foundation, helped deliver toys and other gifts to the University of Alabama Autism Spectrum Disorders Clinic.

"We want them to be able to play with the and also be able to play with other kids. Socialization is a big part of our therapy and intervention," explained Jennifer Baggett, a clinical supervisor at the Clinic.

Libby was well known for her outgoing personality and a willingness to help others.

She died earlier this year from complications following a double lung transplant.

"They're trying to celebrate and honor Libby through love and other acts of kindness," Lesley said.

That means helping others as much as Libby would if she was still here.

"They're taking something like this and finding a beautiful opportunity to show kindness around the community," Baggett went on to say.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.