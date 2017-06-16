First Alert: Expect a few thunderstorms through evening hours

Rain and occasional thunderstorms will rule the forecast at least through Monday. This afternoon and evening we will likely see a few strong storms develop west of I-65. The most favored area for development would include Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa Counties. The storms could produce gusty winds, lightning and some heavy rain. These storms will not be as intense as the thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. For places east of I-65, the rain chances are considerably lower. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s during the afternoon with an occasional glimpse of sunshine. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows around 71.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday morning should be sunny and humid. Expect highs in the lower 90s during the afternoon. We will see some scattered thunderstorm development after 1 p.m. and continue through the early evening. Rain coverage will be a bit more during the afternoon on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. It is possible both Saturday and Sunday we could see a few isolated strong storms. The primary concern this time of year with any thunderstorm development is strong gusty winds, power outages, and lightning. Rain chances will remain elevated through Sunday evening.

Next week: Right now Monday appears to be the wettest day with widespread rain and thunderstorms. The sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s. We'll see rain chances around 60-percent with rain chances tapering off by the early evening hours. The weather should turn much drier by Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Sunshine returns Tuesday through Thursday with rain chances climbing a bit by late next week.

Tropical Update: The weather is fairly quiet right now. But, there are indications we could see some development both in the Atlantic and Gulf within the next five days. A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop and strengthen over the next few days near the Yucatan and drift slowly northwest into the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This area should be watched, but right now there are no threats to the US coastline.

