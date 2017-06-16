Police: Man accidentally shot at Highland Park condos - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Man accidentally shot at Highland Park condos

(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC) (Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating what they are calling an accidental shooting Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of 34th Street South at Highland Park Condominiums.

A sergeant on the scene said one person was accidentally shot in the shoulder by his roommate.

The injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

