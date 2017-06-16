Police: Man accidentally shot at Highland Park condos

Rain and occasional thunderstorms will rule the forecast at least through Monday.More >>
Rain and occasional thunderstorms will rule the forecast at least through Monday.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what they are calling an accidental shooting Friday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what they are calling an accidental shooting Friday afternoon.More >>
Westminster Farm in Northport will host a horse show Friday and Saturday to benefit the Alabama Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.More >>
Westminster Farm in Northport will host a horse show Friday and Saturday to benefit the Alabama Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.More >>
We will be watching radar trends closely this afternoon across Mississippi and west Alabama.More >>
We will be watching radar trends closely this afternoon across Mississippi and west Alabama.More >>
Nearly 400 volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action.More >>
Nearly 400 volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action.More >>