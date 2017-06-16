Daylight Donuts: Cool Key Lime

The folks from Daylight Donuts joined us on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon to talk about their Cool Key Lime donut.

Cool Key Lime:

Fill Bismarck donut shell with Key Lime Pie blend filling.

Dip donuts into butter cream icing.

Crush graham crackers into small pieces.

Top donuts with graham cracker pieces.

Let donut sit long enough for icing to set.

Daylight Donuts is located in Leeds/Moody. Find more details at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daylightdonutsleeds/

