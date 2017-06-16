Horse show in Northport to benefit animals in need

Westminster Farm in Northport will host a horse show Friday and Saturday to benefit the Alabama Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Admission to the horse show is free and open to the public. The show runs Friday from 3 p.m. - (approx.) 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - (approx.) 3 p.m.

All proceeds from entry fees for the show will go to the Alabama SPCA, which pulls animals with medical needs or at high risk for being euthanized from shelters. The organization also operates a pet pantry to help provide pet food to families.

On Friday, jumpers from across the state will compete. Saturday will be a bigger event with about 75 horses and classics for different divisions.

There will also be adoptable dogs at the event.

Westminster Farm is located at 6150 Watermelon Road in Northport.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.