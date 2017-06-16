FIRST ALERT: Strong storms across west Alabama this afternoon and evening are possible

We will be watching radar trends closely this afternoon across Mississippi and west Alabama. Another system diving southeast looks to cause showers and storms to form this afternoon. A FIRST ALERT for potential strong wind producing storms across west Alabama. Basically, areas west of I-65 stand the greatest chance of seeing a passing shower or storm this afternoon and a few could be strong or severe. The risk is 5% unlike yesterday when the risk was 15%. Best chance for storms looks to set up between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Rain and storm chances vary a bit between models and while I have seen some really drop chances, others are holding on strong. For now, I’m keeping a 30% chance for both Saturday and Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Definitely check in on Saturday and Sunday morning with meteorologist Fred Hunter to see if the rain chance forecast has been adjusted at all. I still think there will be several hours of dry weather both days if you have outdoor plans. A FIRST ALERT for areas north of I-20 on Sunday for possible strong storms.

Best rain and storm chances come to central Alabama on Sunday night into Monday as a front slowly drops south. We will see lower rain chances on Tuesday and as of now Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry next week.

