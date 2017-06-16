Man stabbed multiple times in Shelby County; suspect arrested

A Shelby County man is in jail after a stabbing.

Deputies were called to investigate a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of County Road 405 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When they got to the scene, deputies found an adult male who had several, deep lacerations on his body.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.

Terry Edward Jennings, 49. is charged with second-degree assault. Deputies say Jennings and the victim had been in an argument before the stabbing.

Jennings is in the Shelby County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

