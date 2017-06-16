United Way Day of Action happening in west Alabama Friday

Volunteers with the local graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. work at Oakdale Elementary School's garden. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)

Nearly 400 volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action.

Day of Action brings volunteers from businesses and community groups to schools and non-profit organizations to help with projects that would otherwise expend the organizations' limited resources.

Volunteers are working on about 30 different indoor and outdoor projects across the area.

For instance, the local graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was at Oakdale Elementary School in Tuscaloosa early Friday morning to beautify the school's garden. The garden is operated by school staff and the Druid City Garden Project.

Not only did the sorority members say they enjoy helping the school, but they also enjoy creating partnerships with other community groups. In addition to helping the school, they distribute any produce they find left in the garden to residents near the school.

Volunteers work in three-hour shifts, but United Way of West Alabama says when hundreds of people are participating, a small individual time commitment turns into a big impact.

"'Live United' is our slogan, and really, when you unite together in a big group, a lot gets done," UWWA Director of Communications Julie Mann said.

"You have 400 people coming to help in three-hour increments, that still adds up to a lot of volunteer work."

Mann says groups may register for next year's Day of Action by contacting UWWA at (205) 345-6640. She also says UWWA will be happy to match volunteers with a project any time of the year.

Learn more about Day of Action online at http://uwwa.org/day-of-action/.

