Pan Seared Apricot Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds salmon fillets
1/4 cup apricot preserve
1/3 tsp. Chef Ron's Seafood Seasoning
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
Pepper to taste
Directions:
Season salmon fillets with Chef Ron's Seafood Seasoning, soy sauce, and pepper.
In a small saucepan over low-medium heat, make the glaze by cooking the jam with the soy sauce until it begins to bubble and has noticeably thinned in texture, about three minutes.
Preheat pan or grill to medium heat.
Lightly oil pan. Place salmon on the preheated pan or grill. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
Place salmon on plate. Add apricot glazed on top. Serve with rice or favorite side dish.
