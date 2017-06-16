Mickey's Weather Kid: Ian Goodwin

Mickey's friend Ian Goodwin, 11, joined him this morning to help out with the weather forecast.
Ian is quite the history buff. He loves to learn about World War II and enjoys collecting old military items.
Ian is from Piedmont and will be a seventh grader this fall.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.