Mickey's Weather Kid: Ian Goodwin

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Mickey's friend Ian Goodwin, 11, joined him this morning to help out with the weather forecast.

Ian is quite the history buff. He loves to learn about World War II and enjoys collecting old military items.

Ian is from Piedmont and will be a seventh grader this fall.

