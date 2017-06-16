Mickey: A muggy Father's Day weekend

It looks like our rain chances for today are going to be much lower than yesterday. Under variably cloudy skies, we only have about at 20 to 30-percent chance of showers with highs near 90 and winds becoming NW around 5 mph.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: We are still seeing a typical muggy atmosphere for June. Look for about a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly in the heat of the day this weekend. Morning temperatures should be in the low 70s with highs in the upper 80s.

Shower chances linger through early next week, with drier air anticipated by next Wednesday.

