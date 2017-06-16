Homicide in Brighton under investigation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homicide in Brighton under investigation

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BRIGHTON, AL (WBRC) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Brighton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Council Avenue, off Jaybird Road.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for the latest information.

