Brighton homicide victim identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brighton homicide victim identified

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BRIGHTON, AL (WBRC) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Brighton.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Eric Dewayne Dalton, 39. He had been shot multiple times.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday on Council Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly