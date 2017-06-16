Brighton homicide victim identified

We will be watching radar trends closely this afternoon across Mississippi and west Alabama.More >>
We will be watching radar trends closely this afternoon across Mississippi and west Alabama.More >>
Nearly 400 volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action.More >>
Nearly 400 volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action.More >>
A Shelby County man is jail after a stabbing. Deputies were called to investigate a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of County Road 405 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.More >>
A Shelby County man is jail after a stabbing. Deputies were called to investigate a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of County Road 405 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Brighton.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Brighton.More >>
It looks like our rain chances for today are going to be much lower than yesterday.More >>
It looks like our rain chances for today are going to be much lower than yesterday.More >>