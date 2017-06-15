Developers work to build 17-story apartment building in Five Points South

A developer has their eye on Birmingham's Five Points South.

The city's design review committee approved the idea for a 17-story building to be built right here in five points south. The Birmingham Business Journal said the out of town developer and architect wants the building to have 200 apartment units and space for retail on the bottom floors.

The apartment unit would range from studio to four bedrooms with four bathrooms.

The BBJ says the apartment complex would fill a great need for campus housing for UAB students, but would also be good for the businesses in that area.

Brent Godwin works for the BBJ and he says the apartment complex would fill a great need for campus housing for UAB students, but would also be good for the businesses in that area.

"It would kind of drop a big number of potential customers for business and restaurants right at their door step. You know, if you have at least 200 units, you know that is thousands of residents probably right in the heart of Five Points so it would be really big for those businesses," Godwin explained.

There is still a lot to be done before this a done deal. The next step is to buy the property, get permits, get financing and then get final approval from the city before they start to build.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.