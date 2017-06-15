AL mayor wants New Orleans' Confederate monuments

It's been almost one month since New Orleans started taking down its Confederate monuments.

So, what's next for the statues? Some of them could end up in a small Cullman County city.

In Hanceville, where the welcome sign says it's a positive and progressive community, Mayor Kenneth Nail can't help but think about the past. The walls of his office at city hall are filled with history. One picture shows a battle in the Civil War.

"The struggle of the Civil War, it was a terrible time in American history. Yes, slavery was terrible. I'm glad it’s over but I think we've got to preserve that history and let's learn from our past,” Nail said.

So when Mayor Nail heard about Confederate monuments being taken down in New Orleans, it got him thinking about the past. He doesn't want that history to be forgotten. He would like to see those monuments in Hanceville.

He recently sent a letter to the New Orleans' mayor's office to see if it would be a possibility.

"To us, it’s not a hate thing. It’s a heritage thing and what we like to do is celebrate everyone's struggles: the blacks, the whites, the north and south,” Nail said.

Nail says. for the most part, he hasn't received any negative feedback about his proposal to bring Confederate monuments to his city.

"Different symbols mean different things to different people. But I don't feel like we can walk around with our feelings on our shoulders. I think we got to learn from our history and try and do better,” Nail added.

The New Orleans’ mayor’s office tells us they are working on sending out request for proposals for those monuments. Those proposals should go out in a week or two.

Hanceville's mayor says if the city is selected, he'll need his city council's approval to move forward. Nail says Veterans Park could be a location for them.

