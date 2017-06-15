Troopers: 2-vehicle wreck blocking I-59 S near the Black Warrior - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Troopers: 2-vehicle wreck blocking I-59 S near the Black Warrior River Bridge

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A two-vehicle wreck is blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 59, according to ALEA State Troopers.

Investigators did not release information on injuries.

ALDOT is assisting responders with traffic control.

ALEA asks drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

