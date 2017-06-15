Jill: Lower chance for rain and storms Friday

There is a lingering chance for rain across east Alabama through midnight. Slight chance for a passing shower across far west Alabama otherwise a mainly rain-free night is expected. Since the area saw a lot of rain today, a FIRST ALERT for areas of fog forming overnight that will lead to limited visibility by Friday morning.

On Friday morning, there is a slight chance for a passing shower otherwise it will be dry with increasing amounts of sunshine. Pop up showers and storms are once again in the forecast on Friday afternoon though I lowered the coverage as of now to 30%.

We will have to watch where storms form and how they track on Friday night because data has hinted at times that we could get clipped by that action on Friday night into Saturday morning.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Showers and storms remain in the forecast along with many lulls so don’t cancel outdoor plans but be sure to keep close tabs on the weather. Check the WBRC First Alert Weather App radar often, especially if you start seeing growing clouds and darkening skies over the weekend. Greatest coverage will be up to 40% each afternoon. Data has been leaning drier so we shall see.

On Monday, a cold front brings a round of rain and storms to the state during the afternoon and evening hours. New data shows the northwest portion of the WBRC viewing area experiencing a break from the humidity and wet weather on Tuesday. Rain chances look to linger southeast on Tuesday too. New data also shows muggy air returning quickly by Wednesday area wide.

