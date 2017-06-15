Calhoun Co. wants to raise awareness of elder abuse

A gathering of social workers, judges, law enforcement and concerned citizens gathered at Calhoun County’s Department of Human Resources Thursday afternoon to talk about elder abuse.

“We get from 30 to 40 reports a month of elderly abuse we investigate,” Teresa Ellis said.

Ellis, who oversees Adult Protective Services for DHR in Calhoun County, said “self-neglect” and financial exploitation may be the most common reports, but emotional, physical and sexual abuse, as well as healthcare fraud, are often seen.

“The perpetrators are someone the adult victim knows, a family member or someone they entrusted to be a caregiver. We see that a lot,” Ellis said.

There are many signs, but common things that will raise suspicion are frequent arguments and tension between the caregiver and elder, changes in behavior in the elder, unexplained injuries and caregivers refusal to allow you to see the elder alone.

Ellis has a simple request for anyone who suspects an elderly person is being abused, neglected or needs help.

“Don’t look away,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.