Calhoun Co. wants to raise awareness of elder abuse

A two-vehicle wreck is blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 59, according to ALEA State Troopers.More >>
A two-vehicle wreck is blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 59, according to ALEA State Troopers.More >>
There is a lingering chance for rain across east Alabama through midnight. Slight chance for a passing shower across far west Alabama otherwise a mainly rain-free night is expected.More >>
There is a lingering chance for rain across east Alabama through midnight. Slight chance for a passing shower across far west Alabama otherwise a mainly rain-free night is expected.More >>
A gathering of social workers, judges, law enforcement and concerned citizens gathered at Calhoun County’s Department of Human Resources Thursday afternoon to talk about elder abuse.?More >>
A gathering of social workers, judges, law enforcement and concerned citizens gathered at Calhoun County’s Department of Human Resources Thursday afternoon to talk about elder abuse.?More >>
Heavyweight boxing champ Deontay Wilder is undefeated in the ring, but he now has a new opponent outside of it - the legal system.More >>
Heavyweight boxing champ Deontay Wilder is undefeated in the ring, but he now has a new opponent outside of it - the legal system.More >>
Financially speaking, things are bad for district attorneys across Alabama.More >>
Financially speaking, things are bad for district attorneys across Alabama.More >>