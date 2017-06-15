Owner of business deputies call 'chop shop' says claims are false

On Thursday, we got a look inside what Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies are calling a chop shop: a place to hide stolen motorcycles and change up the VIN numbers.

This, after five men were arrested in connection with the alleged chop shop.

Deputies say they first learned of the situation Thursday morning when authorities in Lynn Haven Florida called and said two of the men, Biltufo Gomez and Christoper Garcia, had stolen two motorcycles in their state.

A GPS tracker led deputies to the first cycle at a home near Center Point.

That's when deputies say Gomez and Garcia told them they had dropped the second bike off a chop shop on 11th avenue north in Birmingham.

When deputies arrived at this location, they say they found not only the second bike was stolen from Florida but four more stolen cycles.

Thursday, the owner of the building approached us and said the claims were lies.

“We just literally got the keys to this place last Saturday,” the man said. “We officially opened our doors on Tuesday. And all this went down on Thursday. So for this to be a chop shop, that was some pretty quick operation if that was what we are running.”

He explained that he and his wife had gotten a lawyer after the situation happened, but then refused to answer any more questions.

He later let us inside though, continuing to stress it was a legitimate business.

As for the men arrested, three remained behind bars Thursday evening.

