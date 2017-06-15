Buying liquor will help fight crime?

Financially speaking, things are bad for district attorneys across Alabama.

"We are one major capital murder case away from bankruptcy," said Randall Houston, District Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, which includes Chilton County.

Funding has been cut considerably over the last few years.

However, new money is on the way after The ABC board passed an increase in its markup for liquor. That will means for a $30 bottle, you'll pay approximately $1 more starting in November.

That is also expected to bring in roughly $8 million more a year, which for next year is earmarked for district attorneys and the courts.

"Well it's going to help us stay open mainly is what it's going to do," said Houston.

Prosecutors say the bulk of the cash will go towards salaries.

"This money will help us get the people in there and to help keep the folks, because we lose staff at an incredible pace because we can't pay," said Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association.

Meaning cases don't get prosecuted quickly, and maybe one day not at all.

This new funding is only earmarked for the DA's for one year.

"Murderers are going to be walking away with less sentences, because we can't afford to prosecute them," said Houston.

