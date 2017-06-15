Shelby Co. school employee accused of stealing more than $100K

A Helena Middle School bookkeeper is accused of stealing more $100,000 from the school.

Tyee Eason was arrested earlier this month and was released on a $30,000 bond.

Arrest warrants say Eason stole the money in 2015 and 2016.

School officials confirm that she was employed with the Shelby County schools for 11 years and was the bookkeeper at Helena Middle School since it opened in 2008.

A district spokesperson says Eason was placed on administrative leave after funds in excess of $2,500 were discovered missing during a routine internal audit.

"The allegations which are being investigated are serious," said Superintendent Randy Fuller. "As soon as we became aware of a discrepancy of funds at Helena Middle School we reported the matter to law enforcement officials and the employee was placed on administrative leave. We take fiscal accountability measures seriously and the misuse of school funds is always unacceptable."

School officials wouldn't comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.