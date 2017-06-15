Roof of building blown onto cars at Bessemer car lot

The roof of Double B Auto Sales on 20th Street was blown off onto cars during the storm on Thursday.More >>
Five adorable pups were resting comfortably in the back of a Birmingham police patrol unit on Wednesday night, just minutes after being rescued.More >>
Wind gusts from the strongest storms will range from 40 mph to 60 mph which is strong enough to knock down trees and cause minor structural damage.More >>
Birmingham police say a teen was found deceased on 45th Street Southwest Wednesday.More >>
Every morning, Goodwater beautification committee member Jerlene Street waters the flowers in the fountain at Goodwater Community Park. When she went to check Thursday morning, she found the fountain destroyed, and the flowers and flags missing.More >>
