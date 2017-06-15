Roof of building blown onto cars at Bessemer car lot - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

The roof of Double B Auto Sales on 20th Street was blown off onto cars during the storm on Thursday.

An employee says he and two others were trapped inside the building when the roof blew off. They are all OK.

The employee says about 10 cars were hit and the business does not have insurance.

