Friends and attorney of championship boxer speak following his drug arrest

Heavyweight boxing champ Deontay Wilder is undefeated in the ring, but he now has a new opponent outside of it - the legal system.

Tuscaloosa police stopped Wilder Wednesday near the old Books-A-Million building on McFarland Boulevard for having too much window tint.

The arresting officer said he smelled marijuana coming from Wilder's car. He searched it and found a small amount in the console.

"Deontay denies that it's his and he looks forward to clearing his good name when this matter goes to court," Wilder's attorney Paul Patterson explained.

Patterson claims that someone else used his car while he was out of state.

He went on to say Wilder consented to the search because he didn't know there were any drugs in it.

"He understands that people will not believe no matter what you say. But he's also a fighter and he's going to fight this and clear his name," Patterson went on to say.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner calls Wilder a friend and talked to him after his arrest.

"Hopefully, like Deontay told me last night, God is still good and he's got faith everything is going to turn in his favor,” Tyner added.

Wilder has a court date set for July 10 in Tuscaloosa municipal court.

