Birmingham police rescue puppies attempting to cross busy street

Five adorable pups were resting comfortably in the back of a Birmingham police patrol unit Wednesday night, just minutes after being rescued.

It happened around 9 p.m. when a couple of east precinct officers were out patrolling.

“They stumbled upon the five pups attempting to cross Crestwood Boulevard, and so he saw that and had to stop and lend them a hand,” explained Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

The pooches were in the parking lot of Aldi's grocery store.



Thinking quickly, the officer used a shopping cart to corral them.

The Aldi’s where the dogs were found sits right next to the old Century Plaza mall. Authorities believe the dogs may have been living in an old elevator building behind the mall, or in the woods just behind it.

Police don't think the mom was abandoned, but was a stray that wandered into the area.

Once discovered, the officers called someone to foster the dogs for the night.

On Thursday, they were turned over to the humane society for adoption.



Sgt. Shelton says the discovery shows the many hats police must wear.



“You have to have a heart. You have to have a level of compassion. Not only for your community, but also sub-segments of the community, including animals,” Shelton said. “It was a refreshing break from the norm that police deal with.”

