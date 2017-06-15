BCRI offers six weeks reading program that helps students with the 'Summer Slide'

The following is from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute:
One of the biggest issues in education is summer learning loss. Each year, students in the U.S. make great academic gains during the school year only to lose a large percentage of those gains, when they turn off their brains over the summer. This learning loss is called the “summer slide,” and happens when children do not engage in educational activities during the summer months.
To address this situation, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCR)I is now offering a six week reading bridge program that will encourage children k-5 to read more during the summer. The program will take place at BCRI and runs for six weeks on Thursdays starting June 12 through July 21 from 11 am to 12 noon.
During each six week session, a book from Birmingham City Schools BCS reading list will be provided free of charge. Educational and fun enrichment activities throughout the summer will also be important features of the program.
“Research shows that reading just six books during the summer may keep a struggling reader from regressing,” said Yvette Chatman BCAP Instructor/Curriculum Facilitator. “Our goal to help children maintain and sometimes even improve on their reading and comprehension skills built during the school year.” The program is free. Call Yvette Chatman at 205-328-9696 x 249 for more information.
For more details, visit the BCRI website at http://www.bcri.org/.
