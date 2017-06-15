FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe wind producing storms this afternoon

FIRST ALERT for strong to severe wind-producing storms this afternoon and evening from northwest to southeast. Wind gusts from the strongest storms will range from 40 mph to 60 mph which is strong enough to knock down trees and cause minor structural damage. Power interruptions or outages will be sporadic too. Torrential rainfall is the other concern which will make travel hazardous at times and could result in localized flooding. Storms will exit south of the WBRC First Alert viewing area after 8 p.m.

Tonight, there is a slight chance for more storms late to the north of I-20 otherwise most places quiet on down.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms form during the late morning hours and will be widely scattered in nature the rest of the day. Coverage at times will approach 50 percent.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Showers and storms remain in the forecast along with many lulls so don’t cancel outdoor plans but be sure to keep close tabs on the weather. Check the WBRC First Alert Weather App. radar often, especially if you start seeing growing clouds and darkening skies. Greatest coverage will be up to 40 percent each afternoon. We will continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer.

On Monday, a cold front brings a round of rain and storms to the state during the afternoon and evening hours. New data shows the northwest portion of the WBRC viewing area experiencing a break from the humidity and wet weather on Tuesday. Rain chances look to linger southeast on Tuesday too. New data also shows muggy air returning quickly by Wednesday area wide.

