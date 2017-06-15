Vandals strike Goodwater Community Park, destroy fountain

Wind gusts from the strongest storms will range from 40 mph to 60 mph which is strong enough to knock down trees and cause minor structural damage.More >>
Birmingham police say a teen was found deceased on 45th Street Southwest Wednesday.More >>
Every morning, Goodwater beautification committee member Jerlene Street waters the flowers in the fountain at Goodwater Community Park. When she went to check Thursday morning, she found the fountain destroyed, and the flowers and flags missing.More >>
Tuscaloosa police confirm that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested Wednesday.More >>
Single-game Alabama football tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. for 2017 home games against Fresno State, Colorado State and Mercer.More >>
