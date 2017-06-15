Vandals strike Goodwater Community Park, destroy fountain

Every morning, Goodwater Beautification Committee Member Jerlene Street waters the flowers in the fountain at Goodwater Community Park. Street makes sure to check the hanging baskets, potted plants and the United States flag that flies above the fountain.



When she went to check Thursday morning, Street found the fountain destroyed and the flowers and flag missing.



"It feels broken, broken, very much so," Street said. "It hurts. It really do. And to see all of your work done, it just seems like it was just done in vain."



Goodwater City Council Member Mary Graham says sometime between Wednesday night and Street's daily check Thursday morning, someone did all of that damage. They also stole the plants and some garbage cans, turned over some other cans and flipped several picnic tables upside down.



This isn't the first time vandals have struck the Coosa County town of Goodwater and the work of its beautification board.



"Someone has been coming up in town, and pulling the flowers up from the root, and just throwing them out," Graham said of the flowers that lined the town square on Main Street.



Now, Graham says, the vandals are getting bolder and more destructive.



"They've done destroyed this," Graham says, gesturing toward the broken water fountain. "We can't even fix this now, this is going to have to be thrown away. And it's been hard work, and I'm just broken over it."



The flag was eventually found in the woods behind the Goodwater Community Center, but the flowers and plants are nowhere to be seen.



Whoever did all of this, the two ladies say, showed they don't care for the community and think little of the good work done there. But the members of the beautification board plan to replant all the flowers and missing potted plants, and hope someone will step forward with information that helps Goodwater police track down the vandals.



"We just put all our hearts in it, because that's what I love, it beautifies the city," says Street.

