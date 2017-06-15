Quinton & Quinteona were born in August of 2003. They love to play sports. Quinton prefers baseball and Quinteona enjoys volleyball. They both show great aptitude as athletes. Shopping and hanging out with friends are some of their favorite things to do on weekends. Quinteona is a loving, caring and helpful sister. She states that she wants to be a lawyer to help people or a criminal justice investigator, and has the knowledge and skills to do so. Quinton states that he can be shy until he gets to know someone. He loves to play outside, swim, play video games and watch TV. Quinton & Quinteona love spending time with one another and laughing. They would love a forever family that enjoys spending quality time together and having fun.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.