Crawfish Mac-n-Cheese Balls

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1/4 cup butter

1 1/12 cup milk

1 cup pepper jack cheese

1 cup cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt the butter. Stir in flour and keep stirring.

Slowly add in the milk to butter and flour. You want it to be a thick creamy substance. Like loose mashed potatoes.

Stir in cheese until its melted all the way through.

Ingredients:

1 pack crawfish tail meat

1 pack macaroni noodles

2 lbs chopped andouille sausage

½ bunch chopped green onion

1 TBSP red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Boil macaroni noodles according to the package. Drain the water and set aside

Stir in ½ of your mixture from step one. Add in the crawfish tails, andouille, green onion and pepper flakes. Salt and pepper to taste.

Once all ingredients are in a bowl. Mix well. Transfer mixture to a shallow dish and place in the fridge for 1 ½ - 2 hours or until mixture is cold and firm.

Ingredients:

1/2 parsley bunch

Bread crumbs

Flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Egg wash - 6 egg yolks and ½ cup milk

Add the parsley to the bread crumbs, salt and pepper to taste.

Separate the flour, egg wash and bread crumbs.

Pull out your mixture from step two. Take a scoop or spoon and form what ever size mac ball you desire.

Roll the ball into the flour mix, then the egg wash and lastly the bread crumbs. Set aside on baking sheet. Once all the balls are formed return them back to refrigerator.

Heat up your fry oil to 350 degrees.

Cook the mac ball until golden brown. Depending on the size it should take any where from 5-9 min to cook.

