WBC Heavyweight Champ Deontay Wilder arrested in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police confirm that WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder was arrested Wednesday.
Officers conducting a traffic stop on Skyland and McFarland Boulevards say they smelled marijuana coming from a Cadillac Escalade driven by the boxer, according to a release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Officers searched the vehicle after receiving verbal consent and recovered a misdemeanor amount of the drug from the console.
Wilder was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and received a citation for a tint violation.
He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.
