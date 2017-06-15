Deontay Wilder arrested for marijuana possession

Tuscaloosa police confirm that WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder was arrested Wednesday.

Officers conducting a traffic stop on Skyland and McFarland Boulevards say they smelled marijuana coming from a Cadillac Escalade driven by the boxer, according to a release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Officers searched the vehicle after receiving verbal consent and recovered a misdemeanor amount of the drug from the console.

Wilder was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and received a citation for a tint violation.

He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

