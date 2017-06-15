Single game Alabama football tickets on sale

Single-game Alabama football tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. for 2017 home games against Fresno State, Colorado State and Mercer.



Tickets may be purchased through RollTide.com or at the ticket office at Coleman Coliseum or by calling 1-877-TIDETIX.



The Fresno State and Colorado State tickets are $50 each, and tickets for Mercer are $45 each. Tickets purchased through RollTide.com will include a $10 value that can be used at designated concessions and merchandise stands inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.



A limited number of individual seats for SEC games against Ole Miss and Arkansas are also still available as part of a three-game mini plan. The mini-plan includes a game against Ole Miss or Arkansas, along with a choice of two non-conference games.



