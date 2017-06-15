FIRST ALERT: Chance of strong storms this afternoon

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS TODAY: The nation's Storm Prediction Center has us under a "slight risk" of seeing severe storms.More >>
Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer of Hoover and Mo Brooks of Huntsville were on the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park ball field when a shooter began shooting at members of the Republican Congressional Baseball team.More >>
A stranger saved two children who otherwise might have drowned in a creek.?More >>
Wednesday’s shooting at a Congressional GOP baseball practice has some members of Congress calling for an increase in security at events.?More >>
Spearphishing is a relatively new technique hackers are using now to target you in a much more direct and invasive way—and there’s a lot of ways you could fall victim.More >>
