FIRST ALERT: Chance of strong storms this afternoon

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS TODAY: The nation's Storm Prediction Center has us under a "slight risk" of seeing severe storms. Although this morning's forecast models are not showing much precipitation, it looks like we could see a few microburts come through our area later today, with strong wind gust potential.

So, let's be "weather aware" this afternoon. Be sure and monitor our WBRC weather app if you're out and about this afternoon. Highs today are again expected to make it into the upper 80s...with winds expected out of the west around 5 mph.

We could continue to see showers and storms this evening, tapering off overnight. Look for lows near 72 and west winds around 5 mph.

Scattered showers and storms remain in our forecast for Friday and through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

Rainfall percentages begin to taper off midweek next week.

