Lifeguard shares water safety tips

A stranger saved two children who otherwise might have drowned in a creek.?More >>
Wednesday’s shooting at a Congressional GOP baseball practice has some members of Congress calling for an increase in security at events.?More >>
Spearphishing is a relatively new technique hackers are using now to target you in a much more direct and invasive way—and there’s a lot of ways you could fall victim.More >>
Quiet weather can be expected for the remainder of the night, with lows in the 70s. We will begin the day on a dry note but the threat of storms will be on the increase Thursday.More >>
Federal investigators confirm they're looking into what appears to be a Molotov cocktail, left at the National Guard building in Oxford.More >>
