Lifeguard shares water safety tips

A stranger saved two children who otherwise might have drowned in a creek.

Rivers, lakes, creeks and pools, you name it. If you don't follow the buddy system correctly, the possibility of drowning could be a reality, whether you're a good swimmer or not.

“It is life or death,” said Spencer Minor, a pool facilities manager.

Especially when there isn't always going to be a lifeguard present to rescue you.

“He got out of the pool one day and was in the kiddie pool in a split second and I panicked,” said Joy Kelly.

Now Kelly, a grandma of two, never takes her eyes them.

“Anywhere between 20 and 30 seconds, someone needs to resurface, if not your looking at potential problems,” said Kelly.

A problem is exactly what Tuscaloosa police said someone noticed at Hurricane Creek last weekend, when two kids didn't come up. They were saved and medics responded.

Kelly describes a similar incident that could've ended badly if she wasn't close by.

“She actually did jump one time at a hotel pool and hit her head and went straight down. I grabbed her and snatched her up and threw her onto the side,” said Kelly.

When using the buddy system, Lifeguard Spencer Minor said at least one of you need to know how to swim. Even so, life jackets are needed.

“You don't want to ever let them overpower you so if you swim up and they get on top of you it could result in both of you drowning,” said Minor.

If you're not the best swimmer call 9-1-1 and try to find someone around who swims well, to help in the rescue.

Here's some other tips for good swimmers and those still learning, stay hydrated and know your limits in the water on how deep or far out you should swim.

