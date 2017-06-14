Should Congressional members receive additional security?

Wednesday’s shooting at a Congressional GOP baseball practice has some members of Congress calling for an increase in security at events.

Cell phone video captures the multiple shots being fired at that baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Two Capitol police officers eventually returning fire after being hit themselves.

"The bravery they showed is just incredible,” Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks said.

Brooks says there very well could have been a large-scale massacre if those officers were not at that practice. Congressman Robert Aderholt says the situation is so series today members of Congress had a meeting and the issue of safety came up. Aderholt says a lot of congressmen and women don't have security details.

He says they are now looking at possibly changing that but adds cost could be an issue.

"I've been surprised at how many of my colleagues have come forward today and say they have been threatened. People have come to their homes. People have come to their churches and made threats,” Aderholt said.

But the cost of security could play a huge role, according to retired Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton who is also a former official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"Members of Congress are still citizens of the United States and if we are affording protection to them what are we doing for the average citizen? The other question will be the resources. You have 535 members of Congress. The question may become more so about those who support the second amendment asking about the ability to bear a firearm with them while they are in the DC area and even in the house or house office,” Sexton said.

Those in Congress can request a 24-hour detail with Capitol police if they receive a threat.

