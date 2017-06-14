Molotov cocktail found at Oxford National Guard - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Molotov cocktail found at Oxford National Guard

Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC
OXFORD, AL (WBRC) -

Federal investigators confirm they're looking into what appears to be a Molotov cocktail, left at the National Guard building in Oxford.

The fuse had not been lit.

The bottle and its contents were sent to an A-T-F lab in Atlanta.

