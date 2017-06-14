Brooks: 'Dude, you've been shot!'

Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer of Hoover and Mo Brooks of Huntsville were on the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park ball field when a shooter began shooting at members of the Republican Congressional Baseball team.

Rep. Palmer said he was at shortstop when he saw the shooter approach the third base line from behind the fence. When shots were fired, he and Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly started running for an open gate along the first base line.

“We got off the field and took cover behind a large oak tree,” Rep. Palmer said.

Rep. Brooks had been warming up for batting practice along the third base line.

“I was one of the closest to the shooter,” said Brooks.

Brooks and two senators hid behind a plastic wrap around on the field before running to the first base dugout where others had gathered.

Once hiding in the dugout, he noticed congressional aide Zach Barth was bleeding heavily from his calf.

“I said, ‘hey dude, you’re shot!’ He said, ‘don’t worry about it, it’s not a big deal,” Brooks recalled. “I said, ‘you’re shot and it is a big deal.’ I took off my belt. We put the belt around the knee on his leg to reduce the loss of blood.”

This all took place while gunfire continued.

“I heard boom, boom, and thought there is a second shooter, then realized this was a good guy,” Brooks said upon realizing two Capitol Police officers, though wounded, were holding off the shooter.

“They risked their lives to save ours,” Brooks said.

Palmer watched one officer pull herself up after being shot in the ankle and “continue to engage” with the shooter.

Had the officers not successfully stopped the shooter, both congressman said it would have been worse.

“Without the Capitol Police, it would have been a massacre if he had taken the gate which was the only exit,” Brooks said.

“There were a number of people taking shelter in the first base dugout. I'm sure he would have killed five or six in the dugout,” Palmer said, speculating on the outcome had police not been present.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.