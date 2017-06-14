Developers of new Hoover subdivision may impose age requirement

If developers get their way, a large chunk of property off Patton Chapel Road near First United Methodist will be annexed into Hoover and most zoned for single family homes.

The one catch is who can live there.

You would have to be older than 18 to occupy one of the 42 single family homes and 80 percent of the homes would have to be bought and occupied by adults 55 and older.

With some schools already at or near capacity, city leaders say that's a good thing.

"It is a step in the right direction to make it 55 plus," said Mike Shaw, Hoover city council, and planning and coning Commission.

However, the impact, or no impact, on the schools is just one thing to consider. With the property, also being up for annexation, Shaw says there is a whole other set of issues on the table.

"You're actually taking land into the city and that is a pretty significant thing to do. When you add land, you're growing the city. You're adding potential homes, potential cars," he said.

And potential traffic. It's just one of several reasons Shaw voted no at planning and zoning.

"When you put these residential zones right next to each other, there is buffers, there are other things to work through," he said. "I think there are some other things to look at."

The full city council will take up this issue next.

