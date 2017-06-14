Changes in pay out leads to more crime stoppers tips

On June 3, Mike Mulwa was shot and killed during a robbery at the Citgo Gas Station on Parkway East.

Ten days later, police charged 18-year old Chandler Bryant with his death. They were led to him by a tip called into Crime Stoppers.

“Crime Stoppers is huge for us,” says Birmingham Police Lieutenant Scott Thurmond.

Crime Stoppers has been around for years. But in the last 3 years, the number of tips called in have soared.

In fact, just since April, they've been approved to give more than $40,000 in rewards.

That's a record.

But Director Jim Neill says there's a good chance everyone who's owed money, won't even claim it.

“I think a lot of the time, they just want to do the right thing and Crime Stoppers give them a conduit to do that,” he said.

Neill says one reason for the recent increase in calls is because Crime Stoppers is paying rewards out weekly, instead of monthly, like they used to do.

And the department continues to stress that when you call in, you will remain anonymous.

“When you claim your cash, you don't have to tell anyone who you are. You go to a local bank and they give you the money there, through the drive through. You don't even have to go in,” Thurmond said.

The message seems to be catching on.

Before 2013, Crime Stopper tips led to 36 arrests.

From 2013 to 2016, it had more than 662 arrests.

Neill says he doesn't know if this means the "no snitching " message has ceased, but he says a lot more people are realizing they can help solve crime and get paid for doing so.

