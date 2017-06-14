ALDOT agrees to give Tuscaloosa Co. money to replace burned bridge

Replacing a burned bridge in Tuscaloosa County just got a lot easier thanks to a funding agreement between the Alabama Department of Transportation and Tuscaloosa County.
On Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa County Commission entered into a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT will give Tuscaloosa County $200,000 toward building a new bridge in northern Tuscaloosa County.
"Like it's an emergency situation. We have an area or a community because of a fire on a wooden bridge that has destroyed it and they understand," Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Hardy McCollum explained.
Late last year, a group of teens started a bonfire that spread to the old wooded Whitson Bridge.
The bridge burned down leaving residents there with only one way in and out of the area.
The state's $200,000 contribution towards a replacement bridge drops the cost to around $800,000.
Work could start before the end of the year once the bridge design is complete.
Tuscaloosa County's Road and Bridge Department could build a new bridge within four months.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.