ALDOT agrees to give Tuscaloosa Co. money to replace burned bridge

Replacing a burned bridge in Tuscaloosa County just got a lot easier thanks to a funding agreement between the Alabama Department of Transportation and Tuscaloosa County.

On Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa County Commission entered into a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT will give Tuscaloosa County $200,000 toward building a new bridge in northern Tuscaloosa County.

"Like it's an emergency situation. We have an area or a community because of a fire on a wooden bridge that has destroyed it and they understand," Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Hardy McCollum explained.

Late last year, a group of teens started a bonfire that spread to the old wooded Whitson Bridge.

The bridge burned down leaving residents there with only one way in and out of the area.

The state's $200,000 contribution towards a replacement bridge drops the cost to around $800,000.

Work could start before the end of the year once the bridge design is complete.

Tuscaloosa County's Road and Bridge Department could build a new bridge within four months.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.