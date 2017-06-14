Northport Fire Rescue demonstrates water rescue in front of live audience

Northport Fire Rescue jumped into action in front of an audience.

Firefighters demonstrated what they do and the equipment they use in a low to medium high angle rescue from the water.

"Anytime that we have heavy rain very quickly, within a short period of time, the dangers of flash floods persist," Capt. Jason Norris with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue explained.

They put on a demonstration involving a boating accident where rescuers saved one survivor and recovered another victim's body.

Graduate students attending the simulated rescue watched closely.

They're working at the National Water Center at the University of Alabama developing tools to manage flood-related disasters around the nation.

"Well they made tremendous progress and the work continued all through the year in coordination with the National Water Center," Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Rob Robertson explained.

The students watched the simulated rescue to get an idea how making better equipment for first responders to use could make things safer for them and save more lives.

"With the expertise they're bringing, we've got a really good chance of developing tools that can change the game for flood events in the nation," Robertson added.

