Birmingham PD says homicide clearance rate tops national average

A recent article published by the financial online publication 24/7 Wall Street says when it comes to homicides, Birmingham-Hoover area is one of the worst in solving them.

The article, titled Cities Where It's Easiest to Get Away with Murder, ranks the area as 11th lowest in the nation.

Using data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Report from the years 2005 to 2015, the study says Birmingham's clearance rate was just below 34 percent.

“The numbers, in my opinion, are skewed,” said Birmingham Police Homicide Lieutenant Scott Thurmond.

He says when you look at the department's individual clearance rate for the time period the article cities, Birmingham falls right at 63 percent, one percent above the national average.

A big discrepancy in the article is how large of a population the numbers represent.

Only 200,000 live in the city of Birmingham, but the article lists it as 1.1 million.

Lt. Thurmond says that represents the entire Birmingham regional metro, which includes outlying counties, not just the city itself.

And while the article mentions that it looks at what's called the Metropolitan statistical area, the department says it's the headlines people read and react to.

“We don't want our citizens our citizens to feel that unsafe,” Thurmond said. “We strive and work very hard to achieve or go above that clearance rate every year so it was very disheartening to read the article.”

