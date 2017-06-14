Sheriff: Wreck and fire on I-65 causing delays in both direction - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Traffic

Sheriff: Wreck and fire on I-65 causing delays in both directions in Cullman County

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A wreck and fire on Interstate 65 in Cullman County are causing delays in both directions.

The sheriff's office is on the scene and says it happened just south of Exit 291.

Deputies urged drivers to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly