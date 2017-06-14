Sheriff: Wreck and fire on I-65 causing delays in both directions in Cullman County

A wreck and fire on Interstate 65 in Cullman County are causing delays in both directions.

The sheriff's office is on the scene and says it happened just south of Exit 291.

Deputies urged drivers to take alternate routes.

3:35pm: I-65 NB & SB in Cullman Co CLOSED at MM 291 for tanker truck crash & fire. Expect Big delays. Use alt rtes. pic.twitter.com/5cBxYnVgaU — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) June 14, 2017

