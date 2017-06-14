FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

The coverage of showers and thunderstorms remains very limited on Wednesday, with widely scattered pop-ups to the south and southwest. We will keep a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. The heat will be the bigger impact, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through 8 p.m.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for possible severe storms on Thursday. The threat for storms will increase as a northwest flow aloft develops. A cluster of storms is expected to develop to the west, possibly as early as mid morning, and storms are expected to strengthen and track southeast. There is a good chance we could see a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday. The primary risks will be damaging straight-line wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

An upper level trough (cooler air aloft) will be in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This will lead to a good coverage of rain and storms through the end of the week. The wet weather may not be quite as organized, however storms could intensify with the continued threat of hail, strong winds, and intense cloud to ground lightning. Stay weather alert with the WBRC First Alert Weather app!

CHANGES NEXT WEEK: We will be tracking a cold front early next week and this will bring a passing shower or thunderstorm on Monday. It won’t rain all day and it looks like an axis of scattered storms and showers will track south across the area Monday evening. This will likely slow down and settle across south Alabama Monday night so we will hang on to a small chance of rain for southern areas on Tuesday. Most areas will experience dry weather and we could have some improvement in comfort levels as drier air tries to work into the area.

