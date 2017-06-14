FIRST ALERT for possible strong to severe storms Thursday

Quiet weather can be expected for the remainder of the night, with lows in the 70s. We will begin the day on a dry note but the threat of storms will be on the increase Thursday. A cluster of storms is expected to develop to the west, possibly as early as mid morning, and storms are expected to strengthen and track southeast. There is a good chance we could see a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary risks will be damaging straight-line wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. These storms will cover larger areas and I’m expecting longer delays as storms march southeast.

An upper level trough (cooler air aloft) will be overhead Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This will lead to a good coverage of rain and storms through the end of the week. The wet weather may not be quite as organized however storms could intensify with the continued threat of hail, strong winds, and intense cloud to ground lightning. Stay weather alert with the WBRC First Alert Weather app!

CHANGES NEXT WEEK: We will be tracking a cold front early next week and this will bring a passing shower or thunderstorm on Monday. It won’t rain all day and it looks like an axis of scattered storms and showers will track south across the area Monday evening. This will likely slow down and settle across south Alabama Monday night so we will hang on to a small chance of rain for southern areas on Tuesday. Most areas will experience dry weather and we could have some improvement in comfort levels as drier air tries to work into the area.

