Savvy Shopper-June 9

Christie Dedman - our Savvy Shopper - joined us this morning with some deals. She suggests you head out to Bessemer Civic Center today or tomorrow for a model train show featuring products, layout and more. The show is open to the public 12-5pm today and 9am-5pm tomorrow. Admission is $6 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger. The show is part of the 2017 NMRA Southeastern Region convention and train show. Bessemer Civic Center is located at 1130 9th Ave SW, Bessemer, AL 35022. For More Information visit www.2017serconvention.com. Christie also suggests a great day trip idea for the summer to Columbus, Georgia. You'll find lots to do there including the National Infantry Museum. Her family has been to a number of military history museums across the nation and this would rank among the top 3 favorites for the Dedmans. Admission is free although donations are suggested. The massive complex features a dynamic walk through the history of the American infantryman from the American Revolution, Civil War, landing on the beaches at Normandy to modern day soldiers. There are halls downstairs that divide that history into rooms by wars and conflicts. Christie's family spent about 3 hours here and easily could have stayed longer. Some of the cool things you'll see include missiles made at Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, a glass eye given to an American solider being held by Germans, and an Adolph Hitler statue head turned into a trash can. For more information, visit www.nationalinfantrymuseum.org/. To find other sites and attractions including the National Civil War Naval History Museum visit Trip Advisor - www.tripadvisor.com/ - for more reviews and feedback. While you're in Columbus walk the pedestrian bridge spanning the Chattahoochee River from Georgia to Alabama. You can also walk along the bank of the river. For more great deals and ideas, visit www.christiededman.com/.