Editorial: Viewer Feedback: Respect

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, June 6, 2017:

Our editorial last week, commenting on the recent assault on a journalist by a congressional candidate and a call for more decorum when dealing with the press, prompted many comments on our station Facebook page, as well as emails directed to me.

Here is just a sampling of the feedback:

Becky responded, “If journalists want respect, then they should respect those they are reporting on. It’s a two-way street. Be a respectable journalist and report the other side of the issue instead of just whining about the consequences of reckless reporting."

Here’s what Randy had to say, “If the press will report the news and stop trying to push their opinions and views, maybe they can be considered credible again.”

Patrice shared this, “Free press is in invaluable, but so is personal space. If reporters violate the personal rights of people, they can probably expect some of them to react badly. Not justifying this, but people are going to be people.”

Lastly, Phillip added, “While I agree with your editorial concerning the value of our most venerable First Amendment, I struggle to find a way or reason to agree with you concerning the ‘mistreatment’ of journalists, and, for the most part, the universe of U.S. journalism.”

