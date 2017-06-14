FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Spotty showers and hot temperatures Wednesday

Heating up fast and temperatures will likely top off near 90 degrees in many locations on Wednesday. We are tracking showers flaring up across east Mississippi that are drifting eastward with time and spotty showers forming across central Alabama. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible anywhere today. Whatever does form will fizzle this evening.



FIRST ALERT Thursday for an increasing chance for showers and storms in the morning hours, especially west of I-65 and for possible strong or severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The coverage of storms will climb to 60 percent. The strongest of the storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall that could cause flooding.



On Friday, once again we will be dealing with morning and afternoon showers and storms.



Father’s Day weekend looks unsettled as well with some dry periods and many wet periods, especially in the afternoon hours. If you have outdoor plans with Dad, be sure to stay weather aware and check the First Alert Radar on the app. If you hear thunder or see dark and growing clouds, the last thing you want to happen is to get caught out in a storm and away from shelter.



Next Monday, another round of storms rolls through during the afternoon hours along a cold front. By Tuesday, rain chances look to shift across South Alabama. Dry weather for a change and slightly more comfortable air takes over by Wednesday.



Keep an eye to the sky for pop up showers Wednesday.

