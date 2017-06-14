JeffCo coroner identifies body found at 45th Street SW

Birmingham police say a man has been found deceased on 45th Street Southwest.More >>
Tuscaloosa police confirm that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested Wednesday.More >>
Single-game Alabama football tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. for 2017 home games against Fresno State, Colorado State and Mercer.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS TODAY: The nation's Storm Prediction Center has us under a "slight risk" of seeing severe storms.More >>
Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer of Hoover and Mo Brooks of Huntsville were on the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park ball field when a shooter began shooting at members of the Republican Congressional Baseball team.More >>
