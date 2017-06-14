JeffCo coroner identifies body found at 45th Street SW - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

JeffCo coroner identifies body found at 45th Street SW

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say a teen was found deceased on 45th Street Southwest Wednesday.

The Jefferson County coroner says the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ullesis Keanu Howard.

Howard was found laying partially in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say Howard was injured at Oak Ridge Circle in Brighton and found on 45th Street Southwest in Birmingham.

Authorities continue to investigate the homicide.

