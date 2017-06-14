Birmingham PD find body at 45th Street SW

Birmingham police say a man has been found deceased on 45th Street Southwest.More >>
Several Alabama legislators are reacting to a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others, including two Capitol Police officers.More >>
Ok, if you haven't taken a splash in the pool yet then today is your day. It's getting pretty sticky out there.More >>
The wet weather has come to an end tonight and areas that did receive rain could have some patchy fog for the early morning drive. We will have another very warm and muggy start, with partly to mostlyMore >>
Samford University's Jared Brasher, a senior right-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.More >>
